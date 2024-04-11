Man arrested after large seizure of illicit, prescription drugs in Prince George: RCMP

A man has been arrested following an investigation into alleged drug trafficking in Prince George last week, according to Mounties.

In a news release Thursday, Prince George RCMP said the investigation began at a home in the 7100 block of Guelph Crescent on April 4 when a resident was seen leaving the area in a stolen vehicle.

Officers arrested the driver, who has been identified as 42-year-old James Alan Webb.

During a search of the vehicle, Mounties found more than four ounces of suspected illicit drugs, believed to be fentanyl, methamphetamine and cocaine.

"A Controlled Drugs and Subsances Act search warrant was executed at the residence, where investigators located further illicit drugs, believed to be methamphetamine, cocaine, fentanyl and heroin, as well as over 1,700 M-ELSON (morphine) pills," Cpl. Jennifer Cooper said in the release, adding that police also seized large amounts of ammunition and a firearm.

Mounties say the following charges have been approved:

Possession of stolen property over $5,000

Operating a conveyance while prohibited

Possesion of ammunition contrary to prohibition order

Driving while prohibited (two counts)

Driving while suspended

RCMP add that any possible charges related to the drugs seized are pending "further laboratory analysis" and will need to be approved by the BC Prosecution Service.

Webb will remain in custody until his next court appearance.