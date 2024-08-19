Man arrested after bus driver slapped, spat on near Victoria

A 29-year-old man is in police custody following an alleged assault on a bus driver near Victoria.

The Oak Bay Police Department says officers responded to the intersection of Central Avenue and St. Patrick Street around 5:45 p.m. on Aug. 15.

The authorities were called after a bus passenger slapped and spat on the BC Transit driver because the driver advised passengers the bus would not be departing for 20 minutes, the police department said in a news release.

The suspect was arrested and the driver was not injured in the assault, according to police.

Authorities say the suspect, who was not named in the release, already had two outstanding charges for assault and assault causing bodily harm in the Victoria area.

In a statement Monday, a BC Transit spokesperson said the company takes such incidents seriously and works closely with police to investigate.

"Our thoughts are with the assaulted employee, and we appreciate the quick response from our transit supervisor and emergency services," the transit operator said.

"Our organization is supporting the Oak Bay police in their active investigation, and any further questions should be directed to the police."

The man was held in custody pending his next court appearance on Aug. 23.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Oak Bay police at 250-592-2424 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).