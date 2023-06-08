Man arrested after allegedly shooting woman in East Vancouver: police

A man suspected of shooting a woman in East Vancouver on Wednesday night has been arrested and faces multiple charges, according to police.

The violence broke out near East 2nd Avenue and Vernon Drive shortly after 7 p.m., the Vancouver Police Department said in a statement Thursday.

“Officers located a 28-year-old woman with a gunshot wound. She was taken to hospital and is expected to survive,” the release reads.

BC Emergency Health Services told CTV News on Wednesday night that the victim was shot in the foot and taken to Vancouver General Hospital.

Police say they located the suspect, a man in his 50s, near Trout Lake just before 10 p.m.

He remains in custody, and the VPD have launched an investigation.

Witnesses say a fight broke out between a woman and two men, resulting in the woman being injured.