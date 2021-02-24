Are you looking to make a few bucks without leaving your home? There may be a solution. It costs practically nothing and doesn’t take up much of your time. In fact, it can actually help cut down on waste and global warming.

You may not realize some of your old stuff that’s sitting around collecting dust – like tools, skis, bikes or anything else that someone else could use but doesn’t want to buy – could be earning money for you.

The Gorman family of Coquitlam has already cashed in by renting out old snowshoes.

“They were just kind of gathering dust and I said to the boys, you know, they wanted to go out and get work and I said, ‘Why don’t we try just renting out some of the stuff in the garage?’” said Matt Gorman.

He didn’t want his 16-year-old twin boys, Jon and Gordon, taking on new part-time jobs outside the house during a pandemic.

“Of course, as a parent, it makes you nervous,” he said.

He set up them with a website and app called Ruckify, where you can rent almost anything, anywhere.

“So, think of it as a safe way to share, make a little bit of income if you own it and pay less if you don’t want to buy it,” said Bruce Linton, Ruckify’s co-founder.

The Gorman family signed up in late December and in less than two months they’ve brought in about $1,200.

“We’ve had about 40 rentals,” said Jon Gorman.

The snowshoes rent for $10 for a 24-hour period.

The boys take the online orders, put the snowshoes in a bin outside the front door with the renter’s name on it, and customers return them to the same spot.

They clean, disinfect and store the snowshoes until they’re rented again.

Ruckify says all the people who sign up are screened and verified to make sure they are who they say they are and no cash exchanges hands. It’s all done in the app. The family also has security cameras for an added layer of protection.

“Really the main reason we wanted to do this was for the work experience,” said Gordon.

But a few extra bucks doesn’t hurt either, does it?

“Yeah, yeah, that’s always nice,” Gordon added.