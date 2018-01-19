

CTV Vancouver





A suspect is in custody after allegedly wielding a machete near a North Delta park Friday morning.

Few details have been provided, but police said the man was spotted shortly before noon near the Watershed Park area off Kittson Parkway. RCMP helicopter Air 1 was brought in to help officers track him down, while a dog team searched for the suspect on the ground.

The man was chased on foot and taken into custody. Fortunately, no one was injured.

In a statement, officers thanked motorists who helped police by stopping and waiting for the matter to be resolved.

"It was understandably a startling sight for them," said Delta police spokesperson Cris Leykauf.

The suspect was taken to hospital for evaluation and will be facing charges, police said.