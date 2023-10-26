Lost fisherman found alive, another still missing after life raft discovered off Vancouver Island

An American fisherman who was lost at sea for nearly two weeks was found alive Thursday floating in an emergency life raft approximately 75 kilometres off the west coast of Vancouver Island.

Another mariner who was aboard his 13-metre vessel when it left Grays Harbor in Washington state on Oct. 12, has not been found.

The survivor was located by the crew of the Canadian fishing boat "Ocean Sunset" approximately 40 nautical miles off Ucluelet, B.C., around 8 a.m.

Canadian Coast Guard vessel Cape Ann was dispatched to the scene to bring the stranded man ashore.

B.C. Emergency Health Services says it was contacted by the Joint Rescue Co-ordination Centre in Victoria at 8:42 a.m. about "a marine incident." An ambulance was sent to the government dock in Tofino to await the man's arrival.

Paramedics treated the mariner, who was found to be in stable condition, and transported him to Tofino General Hospital.

The U.S. coast guard had been searching for the missing mariners after their vessel, named "Evening," failed to return to Westport, Wash., on Oct. 15.

The search was called off Wednesday after authorities scoured more than 36,000 square kilometres of ocean.

"At this time, the search for the other individual is still suspended pending any new information," United States Coast Guard public affairs officer Travis Magee told CTV News.