Long waits for advance voting at some Metro Vancouver polling stations
Voters at some Metro Vancouver advance polling stations have been frustrated by long waits and an apparent lack of organization.
Doug Low said it took him about 50 minutes to cast his ballot at Minoru Park in Richmond on Saturday, an experience said could have been streamlined.
"Each district has a polling number," Low said. "We were 611. So, as you walk up to the building, as you can tell, there's no numbers that tell you where you're supposed to be standing. People are all just standing in one line, but they're not supposed to be in one line."
He said this slowed down the process, sometimes forcing poll workers to come out and ask for the next person in line from a given district.
"They had different booths, but they're not clarifying what that is outside, so people are just lining up, not knowing where to stand," he said. "It would be a simple thing just to put up a little sign."
Heather Chen had a similar experience, waiting an hour to cast her vote on Saturday.
"During the provincial election it was very quick," Chen said. "It was in and out. This is line up and line up again inside."
CTV News also received complaints about long lineups at an advance polling station in Burnaby, where some reported waiting up to two hours to cast their ballots.
While the wait was frustrating, Low said it was worth it.
"My wife and I are willing to stay in line for however long it takes, because it's important that everybody votes," he said.
Vancouver Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Hope, kindness from Gander, N.L. residents remembered at 9/11 ceremony
Gander, N.L. marked the 20th anniversary of 9/11 with a ceremony acknowledging the kindness of those who helped thousands of diverted airline passengers after the attacks.
Trudeau says he did not want Wilson-Raybould to lie as SNC-Lavalin affair re-emerges
Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau is denying that he wanted Jody Wilson-Raybould to lie as he faced new questions about the SNC-Lavalin affair following the publication of an excerpt of the former justice minister's memoir.
Taliban raise flag above seat of power as U.S. marks Sept. 11 attacks
On the same day the U.S. lowered flags to half-mast to remember the Sept. 11 attacks, the Taliban raised its flag above the presidential palace in Kabul.
Canada's Flushing Meadows darling Fernandez comes up short in U.S. Open women's final
A remarkable run to the U.S. Open final ended in disappointment Saturday for Canada's Leylah Fernandez. She dropped a 6-4, 6-3 decision to British qualifier Emma Raducanu, who claimed the women's championship at Flushing Meadows without dropping a single set throughout the tournament.
FBI releases newly declassified record on Sept. 11 attacks
The FBI late Saturday released a newly declassified 16-page document related to logistical support provided to two of the Saudi hijackers in the run-up to the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks. The document describes contacts the hijackers had with Saudi associates in the U.S. but offers no evidence the Saudi government was complicit in the plot.
Candidate controversies over vaccines, Islamophobia dog O'Toole campaign in GTA
Candidate controversies over vaccines and Islamophobia dogged Erin O'Toole's campaign Saturday as the Conservative leader made his pitch to residents in the Greater Toronto Area, a vote-rich region crucial to the outcome of the federal election on Sept. 20.
New Democrats release details on how party would pay for election pledges
Jagmeet Singh put a price tag on his election promises Saturday, saying the $214 billion needed to realize the New Democrats' vision for Canada would come largely through tax hikes for the country's wealthiest residents and businesses.
Hurricane Larry wipes out power, trees and fishing wharves across Newfoundland
People in eastern Newfoundland are waking up to downed trees and debris in the road and widespread power outages after hurricane Larry pounded the Avalon peninsula Friday night.
In Pictures: Remembering 9/11, two decades later
It has been 20 years since terrorists flew airplanes into the World Trade Center in New York and the Pentagon in Washington on Sept. 11, 2001, a series of attacks that changed the world as we know it.
Vancouver Island
-
Police seek man suspected of crimes in Victoria and Central Saanich
Police in B.C.'s capital region are asking the public to keep an eye out for a man wanted on several outstanding warrants, and they say they're also concerned for his wellbeing.
-
11-year-old B.C. girl publishes Indigenous language book after winning UNESCO writing contest
Addy Newman-Ting's book 'Finding the Language' is being published through UNESCO's Voices of Future Generations project.
-
Ontario technology firm makes $44 million investment with move to Langford
Plexxis Software is not only making a $44 million investment by moving its headquarters from Brampton, Ont. to Langford, it is also bringing 100 new jobs to the West Shore community.
Calgary
-
'We will never forget': Calgarians commemorate 20th anniversary of Sept. 11 attacks
Saturday marked 20 years since the world watched transfixed as planes hijacked by terrorists collided with the twin towers of the World Trade Centre and changed the world as we now know it.
-
Sunnyside residents say they face unintended consequences of Memorial Drive closures
Several Sunnyside residents who live along 5A St. NW are fed up with drivers speeding and cutting through their neighbourhood, to avoid Memorial Drive back-ups.
-
Six Paredes field goals gives Mitchell-led Stampeders 32-16 victory over rival Elks
Rene Paredes kicked six field goals and Stefen Banks had four sacks and a fumble recovery as the Calgary Stampeders came away with a 32-16 victory over the rival Edmonton Elks on Saturday.
Edmonton
-
Video shows RCMP cruiser strike armed man twice during arrest south of Edmonton
An RCMP cruiser struck an armed man twice during an arrest south of Edmonton Friday morning.
-
NEW
NEW | Firefighters honour those who died in 9/11 and in the line of duty
Edmonton firefighters and loved ones gathered to honour and remember those lost in the line of duty in our city and those who died in the 9/11 terrorist attacks 20 years ago.
-
Six Paredes field goals gives Mitchell-led Stampeders 32-16 victory over rival Elks
Rene Paredes kicked six field goals and Stefen Banks had four sacks and a fumble recovery as the Calgary Stampeders came away with a 32-16 victory over the rival Edmonton Elks on Saturday.
Toronto
-
Liberals continue to lead in tight race for GTA, poll finds
With more than a week to go until Canadians cast their ballots, the Liberals continue to maintain a lead in the vote-rich Greater Toronto Area, a new poll has found.
-
Ontario logs just over 850 new COVID-19 cases and 15 more deaths
Ontario is reporting just over 850 new COVID-19 cases as well as 15 additional deaths related to the disease.
-
Five must-see digital screenings to check out at TIFF this year
TIFF's online platform offers over 100 films that the public can rent and view from the comfort of their home.
Montreal
-
Canada's Flushing Meadows darling Fernandez comes up short in U.S. Open women's final
A remarkable run to the U.S. Open final ended in disappointment Saturday for Canada's Leylah Fernandez. She dropped a 6-4, 6-3 decision to British qualifier Emma Raducanu, who claimed the women's championship at Flushing Meadows without dropping a single set throughout the tournament.
-
Quebec reports close to 1,000 new COVID-19 cases, 772 not fully vaccinated
Quebec public health said the province recorded 995 new COVID-19 cases with 702 of those unvaccinated and 70 having received one dose of vaccine.
-
English Montreal School Board revokes statement denying Quebec's nationhood
Earlier this week, the English Montreal School Board [EMSB] issued a document in which it denied Quebec's nationhood, sparking outrage from the Bloc Québécois.
Winnipeg
-
School and childcare closures on Sept. 30 holiday creating issues for parents
The closure of schools and daycares on the new September 30 holiday is leaving some Manitoba parents scrambling to find childcare options.
-
Blue Bombers crush Roughriders 33-9 in Banjo Bowl with five touchdowns from their QBs
A pair of Blue Bombers quarterbacks led the team to victory on Saturday afternoon.
-
Liberals look to take back Conservative Kildonan-St. Paul riding
The Federal Election is fast approaching, and in the Kildonan–St. Paul riding, candidates are doing one last round of door-knocking before voters go to the polls.
Saskatoon
-
'We all learned to fly here': Saskatoon Mitchinson Flight Centre celebrates its 75th anniversary
Dozens of pilots from the Mitchinson Flight Centre came back to where to their former stomping grounds to help celebrate its 75th anniversary.
-
341 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death reported in Sask.
The Government of Saskatchewan reported 341 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, along with one death.
-
Sask. doctor, NDP say the province's new COVID-19 measures don't go far enough
The Saskatchewan government introduced new public health measures on Friday aimed at protecting the health care system’s capacity amid surging COVID-19 cases, but some are saying the new orders don’t go far enough to quell the fourth wave sweeping the province.
Regina
-
'Sad to see it go': Renowned Kenosee restaurant destroyed in overnight fire
The Moosehead Inn in Kenosee Lake, Sask. was completely destroyed by a fire on Friday night.
-
Blue Bombers dominate Banjo Bowl 33-9 as Riders drop back-to-back games
Winnipeg capitalized on home field advantage during the Banjo Bowl, beating Saskatchewan 33-9 at IG Field.
-
Regina first responders remember 9/11 on 20th anniversary
20-years-ago, the Twin Towers in New York City were destroyed during a series of terror attacks that left nearly 3,000 people dead and thousands injured on September 11, 2001.
Atlantic
-
'That day brought out the best of Nova Scotians': poignant 9/11 anniversary ceremony held at Halifax airport
A solemn and poignant ceremony was held at the Maritimes largest airport on Saturday, commemorating the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 terror attacks, and recognizing the compassion and courage that Nova Scotians offered strangers during that difficult time.
-
Maritimers reflect 20 years after 'the day the planes stood still'
Thousands of Maritimers sprang into action on Sept. 11, 2001, displaying the rare ‘good’ that emerged from something so terrible and tragic.
-
Hurricane Larry wipes out power, trees and fishing wharves across Newfoundland
The City of St. John's is asking residents to stay home out of it -- as the Newfoundland and Labrador saying goes -- so crews can clean up the torn branches, downed power lines and scattered debris flung about the streets by hurricane Larry.
London
-
St. Thomas, Ont. man charged with assault with a weapon after gravel thrown at Justin Trudeau
London, Ont. police have charged a man after gravel was thrown at Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau earlier this week.
-
'Vowed never to forget': First responders paying respects on 20th anniversary of 9/11 attacks
At 9:59 a.m., fire fighters around the world stopped, and held a moment of silence to remember those who lost their lives 20 years ago in the deadliest terror attack in human history.
-
Biden embraces message of unity on 9/11 anniversary
From an urban memorial to a remote field to the heart of of the nation's military might, U.S. President Joe Biden on Saturday paid tribute at three hallowed places of grief and remembrance to honour the lives lost two decades ago in the 9/11 terror attacks.
Northern Ontario
-
High winds in Sudbury temporarily leave hundreds without power
Sudbury Hydro was able to quickly restore power to approximately 500 customers following a storm Saturday evening.
-
Public Health Sudbury & Districts warning of three possible COVID-19 exposures
There are three possible low-risk COVID-19 exposures in the Sudbury area in the last week according to officials.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Tornado watches issued for several communities across northern Ontario
Environment Canada has issued tornado watches for several communities across the northeast with radar indicating severe thunderstorms capable of producing funnel clouds.
Kitchener
-
St. Thomas, Ont. man charged with assault with a weapon after gravel thrown at Justin Trudeau
London, Ont. police have charged a man after gravel was thrown at Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau earlier this week.
-
20 years later: Waterloo Region honours first responders who died in the line of duty on 9/11
A memorial was held at a Kitchener park Saturday to honour the first responders who died in the line of duty on 9/11.
-
Motorcycle driver charged after wheelie crash on Hwy 7/8
A 22-year-old man is facing multiple charges after he did a wheelie and crashed his motorcycle on Highway 7/8 in Kitchener.