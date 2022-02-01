Long-term care restrictions are changing again in B.C. Here's what families need to know.

Restrictions in place to block the spread of the novel coronavirus through British Columbia's long-term care homes are changing again.

Health officials said Tuesday that the guidelines around visitation have been changed again.

Residents of long-term care were previously only allowed essential visitors, which included those attending for end-of-life care, and those essential to a resident's care. These visits were limited to one person per resident at a time, except in palliative cases.

Family members and other loved ones were advised to contact their relative's care home to find out if they'd qualify.

But it was announced this week that residents can now have a second visitor that doesn't fall under the criteria of "essential" care.

Only one-third of seniors and other residents right now have an essential visitor, officials said. Those visitors have had to be approved by the care home.

Going forward, in addition to that essential visitor, every resident will be able to choose someone to be their "designated" visitor. For example, a senior with two children can label one as essential and another who can come to visit regardless of whether the purpose would be considered essential.

Only one person at a time can visit.

Also changing is that essential visitors will now be permitted to attend B.C. care homes at all times, even if there's an outbreak of COVID-19. That visitor will be designated essential.

What is not changing is that those visiting must be fully vaccinated, Dr. Bonnie Henry said.

"We are trying to find that balance of minimizing the risk to residents of long-term care, minimizing the transmission of the virus, as well as finding that balance of having that all-important contact with our loved ones and making sure that we can have those social interactions that are so important," she said at a news conference in Vancouver.

As has been the case throughout the pandemic, visitors are not permitted if they have signs or symptoms of illness, are in self-isolation or have been directed to quarantine.

All must provide proof of vaccination, and are required to wear a medical mask in common areas, including in multiple-occupancy rooms. http://www.bccdc.ca/health-professionals/clinical-resources/covid-19-care/clinical-care/long-term-care-facilities-assisted-living

Visitation policies have been controversial in B.C. Reports into the mental well-being of seniors in care showed the devastating toll their isolation took.

At the same time, outbreaks were spreading quickly through these facilities, which house an age group that is one of the province's most vulnerable.

Henry said Tuesday that during earlier waves of the pandemic, it was necessary to take a "one-size-fits-all" approach at care homes across B.C. to keep the disease out.

"Those protocols had impacts themselves, and we know that," she said.

"Now, while some measures continue to apply, we are adjusting this outbreak management approach, reflecting very high levels of transmission but much less severity for most people, because of that high level of protection we have through vaccination and through short-term protection through people who've been infected now."

She said the blanket measures are no longer needed. Further details will be posted on the B.C. Centre for Disease Control website.