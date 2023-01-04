Lockdown at Fraser Valley prison enters 2nd day: Correctional Services of Canada

A federal prison in the Fraser Valley has been under a lockdown since Monday, and the Correctional Service of Canada says operations won’t resume until a search is complete.

Mountain Institution in Agassiz, about 128 kilometres from Vancouver, went into lockdown on Jan. 2 so staff could “conduct an exceptional search,” the CSC wrote in a news release on Wednesday.

Norma Hanson, the assistant warden of management services, says searches of this nature are ordered when there’s “a clear and substantial danger to human life or safety or to the security of the penitentiary,” due to evidence of contraband.

There must also be reasonable grounds to believe “a frisk search or strip search of all the inmates” is necessary “in order to seize the contraband and avert the danger," Hanson said in an email.

Visits have been suspended at Mountain Institution until the search is over, according to the release.

The jail has the capacity for 440 inmates, and was placed under a lockdown back in July for an “exceptional search” as well.