VANCOUVER -- The Greater Vancouver Food Bank has come into possession of a donation it is calling “amazing.”

“We have lobsters, prosciutto, beef tenderloin and fresh items coming in,” said chief operating officer Cynthia Butler.

In total seven shipping containers of fresh food were donated to GVFB by Holland America.

Holland America is a cruise line that has had to pause its operations and cancel departures on all ships through to mid December due to COVID-19.

“Even household staples like butter and cheese are a part of this donation,” Butler added.

The donation comes at a time of dire need for food banks across the province tasked with supporting vulnerable Canadians during the pandemic.

In March GVFB issued an “urgent call” for donations before the provincial government provided $3 million in an emergency grant to Food Banks British Columbia.

GVFB has not said how it plans to distribute the fresh food as of yet.

“This is the silver lining of the pandemic - the community coming together to support food recovery and prevent food waste when there are adults, families and seniors hungry at home,” added Boulter.