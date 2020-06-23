Advertisement
Village Hero beer created to honour frontline workers, support food bank
Published Tuesday, June 23, 2020 12:54PM PDT Last Updated Tuesday, June 23, 2020 12:55PM PDT
VANCOUVER -- The Vancouver Whitecaps have unveiled a new craft beer designed to honour frontline workers during the COVID-19 pandemic and support the local food bank.
Village Hero was created in collaboration with the team's official beer partner, Phillips Brewing & Malting Co., and is available at dozens of private liquor stores across the Lower Mainland.
Brewery owner Matt Phillips described the taste of the dry hopped wheat ale as "bright, crisp and refreshing."
"It has all the hops and flavour of an IPA but all the lightness and drinkability of a blonde ale or an American wheat ale," Phillips said in a statement. "Cheers to the frontline heroes working to keep us safe."
For the label artwork, the Whitecaps and Philips used It Takes A Village, a piece the team commissioned from local artist Carson Ting that depicts the nightly 7 p.m. cheer for frontline workers.
Prints of the piece have been selling on the Whitecaps website since May 1, and have already raised more than $128,000 for the Greater Vancouver Food Bank.
The team said 100 per cent of the proceeds from the Village Hero beer will be going to the food bank as well.
Earlier in the pandemic, Phillips also pivoted to producing hand sanitizer for hospitals and other locations in need, transporting the supplies in beer kegs.
Village Hero is being sold at the following stores:
- Bimini's LRS, 2010 4th Ave W, Vancouver, B.C.
- Brewery Creek Beer and Wine Store, 3045 Main St., Vancouver, B.C.
- Broadway Liquor Store, 1169 W Broadway, Vancouver, B.C.
- Brookswood Liquor Store, 4070 200th St., Langley, B.C.
- Cedar Cottage Neighbourhood Liquor Store, 3728 Clark Dr, Vancouver, B.C.
- Clayton Liquor Store, 101-18710 Fraser Hwy, Surrey, B.C.
- Crosstown Liquor Store, 568 Abbott St., Vancouver, B.C.
- Denman Beer Wine and Spirits, 1060 Denman St., Vancouver, B.C.
- Edgemont Liquor Shoppe, 3018-3020 Edgemont Blvd, North Vancouver, B.C.
- High Point Beer Wine Spirits, 2769 E Hastings St., Vancouver, B.C.
- Jake's Crossing, 2414 St. John's Street, Port Moody, B.C.
- JAK'S Beer Wine Spirits, 160-20398 Dewdney Trunk Rd, Maple Ridge, B.C.
- JAK's Beer Wine Spirits, 2658 Granville St., Vancouver, B.C.
- JAK's Beer Wine Spirits, 5665 Kingsway, Burnaby, B.C.
- JAK'S Beer, Wine, Spirits, 785-3025 Lougheed Highway, Coquitlam, B.C.
- Jak's Beer, Wine, Spirits, F02/F03 1410 Parkway Boulevard, Coquitlam, B.C.
- Jericho Corner Liquor Store, 230-7150 200th Street, Langley, B.C.
- Legacy Liquor Store, 1633 Manitoba St., Vancouver, B.C.
- Mission Springs Liquor Store, 7160 Oliver St., Mission, B.C.
- New District Wine Beer Spirits, 5650 Dunbar St., Vancouver, B.C.
- Sailor Hagars Pub (Beer Store), 221 W 1st St., North Vancouver, B.C.
- Sardis Liquor Store, 45610 Luckakuck Way, Chilliwack, B.C.
- The Bottle Shop Liquor Store, 1489 E Hastings St., Vancouver, B.C.
- The Gull Liquor Store, 900 - 333 Brooksbank Ave, North Vancouver, B.C.
- Toby's Liquor Store, 2733 Commercial Dr, Vancouver, B.C.
- Viti Hastings, 3519 E Hastings St., Vancouver, B.C.
- West Coast Liquor Company, 7651 Royal Oak Ave, Burnaby, B.C.
- Witch of Endor LRS, 22648 Dewdney Trunk Rd, Maple Ridge, B.C.