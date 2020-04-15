VANCOUVER -- Global coffee giant Starbucks is making donations of food and money to aid organizations across the country as they deal with the consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a release, the company says here in British Columbia it will be donating food to the Quest Food Exchange, Surrey Food Bank and Maple Ridge Food Bank.

It’s also donating $280,000 to Food Banks Canada’s COVID-19 Response Fund, and shifting drivers from the Starbucks distributor to help with food deliveries.

Additionally, in partnership with The Starbucks Foundation, $70,000 will go to Second Harvest, and $24,000 to the Yonge Street Mission in Toronto and Woods Homes in Calgary.