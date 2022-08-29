'Large diesel spill,' vehicle fire prompts partial highway closure for several hours: RCMP
A section of a Surrey highway was closed overnight and into Monday morning after a fire and diesel spill.
Mounties said they were called to Highway 17 near Old Yale Road just before 10 p.m. Sunday. The driver of a semi truck was heading west on the highway when they smelled smoke.
The driver pulled over and "the vehicle ignited into flames," police said.
The vehicle had major damage from the fire, including to its fuel tank. As a result, police said, there was a "large diesel spill" requiring an environmental cleanup that led to the highway's westbound lanes being closed.
Police didn't indicate when the lanes would reopen, but said they'd be closed "for several hours." As of 6:30 a.m., the lanes appeared to remain closed, according to DriveBC.
Vancouver Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
NEW | Federal task force says Canada's passport, airport and immigration delays improving but still 'a lot of work to do'
The federal task force created to improve service delays says that after spending the summer addressing the significant lineups and wait times experienced by Canadians at airports, passport offices, and those waiting for immigration applications to be processed, the situation is starting to improve but 'we're not out of the woods yet.'
Barrie reeling after 6 young adults killed in single-vehicle collision
Flags have been lowered to half-mast after six young adults from Barrie, north of Toronto, were killed in a single-vehicle collision at a construction site.
Engine problem leads NASA to scrub launch of new moon rocket
NASA called off the launch of its mighty new moon rocket on its debut flight with three test dummies aboard Monday after a last-minute cascade of problems culminating in unexplained engine trouble.
Trudeau calls for leaders to take united stance after Freeland confronted in Alberta
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau called for political leaders to take a united stance against threats of violence and intimidation on Sunday, days after his deputy was confronted in Alberta by a man who repeatedly yelled profanity at her and called her a traitor.
Russia to hold sweeping joint war games with China, others
Russia said Monday it will launch sweeping military drills in the country's east that will involve forces from China -- a show of increasingly close defence ties between Moscow and Beijing amid tensions with the West over the Kremlin's action in Ukraine.
No link between COVID-19 vaccination and preterm births or stillbirths: study
There is no link between COVID-19 vaccination during pregnancy and a higher risk of preterm birth or stillbirth, according to a new Ottawa-based study.
Diana's last moments: French medic recalls 'tragic night'
Twenty-five years after Princess Diana died in a car crash, Frederic Mailliez is still marked by what happened in the Alma Tunnel in Paris on Aug. 31, 1997 -- and the realization that he was one of the last people to see the princess alive.
8-month-old baby dies in B.C. community where no ambulance was available
An eight-month-old baby died Thursday in a small community in the B.C. Interior. At the time of the death, there was no ambulance service in the town.
'I kept it a secret': Former naval officer speaks out about sexual abuse and addiction
A former member of the Royal Canadian Navy is speaking out about sexual assault in the forces and her subsequent struggle with addiction. Mia Lynch, once a proud member of the Royal Canadian Navy, says her pride turned into pain not long after enlisting.
Vancouver Island
-
Victoria brewpub to blast off with 10th anniversary Moon Fest party
A Victoria brewpub is gearing up to celebrate 10 years in business in the city's Rock Bay neighbourhood. The Moon Under Water brewery and distillery is planning a three-day Moon Fest party with kid-friendly events over the Labour Day weekend.
-
Popular food truck adds Indigenous flavours to classic comfort foods in Duncan, B.C.
An Indigenous eatery in Duncan, B.C., is attracting a lot of attention for its cultural twists on classic food truck offerings. Hungry Bubbas recently celebrated its one-year anniversary. The food truck got its start rolling through festivals and events on Vancouver Island. The food truck quickly became known for the Indigenous flavours it injects into classic food items, like hot dogs and burgers.
-
B.C. judge blasts environmental group as 'reprehensible' during sentencing
While sentencing a man for blocking roads in Metro Vancouver, a B.C. provincial court judge had some choice words for the environmental protest groups that encouraged him to do it.
Calgary
-
Police arrest suspect in fatal Inglewood assault
Police have arrested the man they believe is responsible for killing another man in Inglewood Saturday.
-
Serious central Alberta road rage incident sends 3 children, 2 adults to hospital
RCMP are investigating a serious road rage incident that became a hit-and-run crash Saturday afternoon along Highway 2 near Carstairs, Alta.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Calgary’s longer-range forecast – hot and dry
More heat warnings lie ahead into September.
Edmonton
-
Trudeau calls for leaders to take united stance after Freeland confronted in Alberta
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau called for political leaders to take a united stance against threats of violence and intimidation on Sunday, days after his deputy was confronted in Alberta by a man who repeatedly yelled profanity at her and called her a traitor.
-
Engine problem leads NASA to scrub launch of new moon rocket
NASA called off the launch of its mighty new moon rocket on its debut flight with three test dummies aboard Monday after a last-minute cascade of problems culminating in unexplained engine trouble.
-
6/49 jackpot win makes Edmonton $17M richer
One early-August day, Edmontonian Pritpal Chahal went to a local store to check his numbers for the July 30 Lotto 6/49 draw.
Toronto
-
Barrie reeling after 6 young adults killed in single-vehicle collision
Flags have been lowered to half-mast after six young adults from Barrie, north of Toronto, were killed in a single-vehicle collision at a construction site.
-
Ontario couple scammed out of $10K by man pretending to be their pro lacrosse player grandson
Last week, an 87-year-old Oakville woman and her husband were targeted by someone pretending to be their grandson, asking them for money for bail.
-
Two women killed in Toronto daylight stabbing identified by police
Toronto police have identified two women fatally stabbed in North York Friday.
Montreal
-
CAQ, Liberals promise income tax cuts on Day 2 of Quebec election campaign
The two top parties running for office in Quebec's election campaign are promising income tax cuts if elected on Oct. 3.
-
What are the five major parties taking part in Quebec's provincial election?
Quebec's election campaign began on Sunday and Quebecers will go to the polls on Oct. 3; here's a look at the five parties vying to form the province's next government.
-
Montreal rapper believes language to blame after his REM promotional video was deleted
A rap video created by a young Montreal musician promoting the REM was deleted because it did not meet the 'digital publication criteria' of the company in charge of the transit system, CDPQ Infra.
Winnipeg
-
Winnipeg business waits 40 minutes for police after alarm triggered during robbery
A Winnipeg store owner is speaking out after a brazen daytime robbery.
-
Road closed near Woodridge due to 'ongoing investigation': RCMP
Manitoba RCMP are investigating an area south of Woodridge, Manitoba.
-
Heavy rain, strong winds coming to northern Manitoba
Those living in parts of northern Manitoba can expect heavy rain and strong winds over the next few days.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon firefighters rescue three paddlers on South Sask. River
The South Saskatchewan River near Saskatoon was host to a waterborne rescue on Saturday after several paddlers became stranded on a sand bar.
-
'It felt like a dream': Sask. Backstreet Boys super fan attends concert of a lifetime
A long-time Backstreet Boys fan was surprised with tickets to Saturday’s show at the SaskTel Centre.
-
Here's how hot summer temperatures in Sask. stack up against last year
While temperatures have been above average for the majority of August in Saskatchewan, the number of heat records broken in 2022 pale in comparison to those shattered last summer.
Regina
-
'It was really quite difficult': Regina students facing challenges during busy rental season
As fall approaches, the rental market in Regina has become quite frenzied according to experts and renters alike.
-
Riders, Grey Cup Festival looking for volunteers
Between 1,200 and 1,500 volunteers will be needed for the 2022 Grey Cup Festival coming up in Regina Nov. 15-20, the Saskatchewan Roughriders and 2022 Grey Cup Festival Volunteer Host Organizing Committee said in a release.
-
NEW
NEW | Federal task force says Canada's passport, airport and immigration delays improving but still 'a lot of work to do'
The federal task force created to improve service delays says that after spending the summer addressing the significant lineups and wait times experienced by Canadians at airports, passport offices, and those waiting for immigration applications to be processed, the situation is starting to improve but 'we're not out of the woods yet.'
Atlantic
-
N.S. mass shooting inquiry focused on recommendations as final phase begins Monday
The public inquiry into the 2020 Nova Scotia mass shooting will resume Monday for its third and final phase of work.
-
'I kept it a secret': Former naval officer speaks out about sexual abuse and addiction
A former member of the Royal Canadian Navy is speaking out about sexual assault in the forces and her subsequent struggle with addiction. Mia Lynch, once a proud member of the Royal Canadian Navy, says her pride turned into pain not long after enlisting.
-
'We just want him home': Awareness walk held in Membertou for missing man
A big crowd marched through Cape Breton’s Membertou First Nation on Sunday to raise awareness about a man who's been missing for more than two weeks.
London
-
Barrie reeling after 6 young adults killed in single-vehicle collision
Flags have been lowered to half-mast after six young adults from Barrie, north of Toronto, were killed in a single-vehicle collision at a construction site.
-
Harry Potter actor slams Air Canada while travelling to Toronto
An actor known for his role in the Harry Potter franchise took to Twitter Friday to share his experience with Air Canada during a trip to Toronto.
-
Construction closes section of Adelaide Street North to traffic
Drivers who frequently use Adelaide Street North might have to plan an alternative route over the next few days while work continues on the Adelaide Underpass project.
Northern Ontario
-
Barrie reeling after 6 young adults killed in single-vehicle collision
Flags have been lowered to half-mast after six young adults from Barrie, north of Toronto, were killed in a single-vehicle collision at a construction site.
-
Last member of indigenous tribe dies in Brazil after resisting contact for decades
The last remaining member of an uncontacted Brazilian indigenous tribe has died, Brazil's indigenous protection agency, Funai, said Saturday.
-
OFM investigates Huntsville fatal garage fire
Provincial police are investigating after one person died in a fire in Huntsville Sunday morning.
Kitchener
-
Historic home destroyed by fire in Cambridge
Residents of a south Cambridge neighbourhood describe being woken up by loud explosions Sunday as an early morning fire destroyed a historic farmhouse.
-
Why police are telling drivers with keyless entry to take extra precautions
Ontario Provincial Police are warning drivers with proximity key fobs to take extra precautions after four locked pickup trucks were stolen in the space of an hour in Fergus.
-
Guelph woman arrested for allegedly spitting on someone over parking
Guelph police have arrested a woman they say spat on another woman because she was upset with how she was parked.