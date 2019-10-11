

Megan Devlin, CTV News Vancouver





LANGLEY - A security camera on a porch in Langley, B.C. was still recording as a thief stole it.

The camera, trained on the home's front deck, recorded a man in a green jacket and jeans walk up and grab it.

A second camera, attached to the doorbell, shows the thief jump up to snag the camera before tucking it in his back pocket. On his way out, the thief jumps again to grab a second camera.

The cameras were stolen from Alexa Hodgins' home in the Willoughby area in the early hours of Tuesday morning. It was her young son who first noticed they were missing.

"He's learning words and likes to point stuff out. My husband was taking him to daycare and he said 'camera gone'," Hodgins said.

Once she looked at the app on her phone, she realized her security cameras captured their own theft.

"At first we were annoyed … But now it's just rather humorous."

Hodgins said the equipment was worth about $500, and the incident has been reported to Langley RCMP.

With files from CTV News Vancouver's Emad Agahi