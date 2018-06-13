

CTV Vancouver





Drivers are being warned about planned lane closures that could make crossing the Lions Gate Bridge a pain this weekend, but only in the late evening and early morning.

Starting Saturday, crews are going to be removing the temporary steel plates that were installed for bridge rehabilitation work, then smoothing some asphalt and repainting lane lines.

The work is taking place overnight, when the bridge is less busy, but the B.C. government warned it could still cause some delays.

"All drivers can expect heavy traffic volumes and delays. They should allow for extra time, and are encouraged to use the Ironworkers Memorial Bridge as an alternative route," the Ministry of Transportation said in a news release.

From 8 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. Saturday, the bridge will be limited to a single lane in both directions. From 10:30 p.m. Saturday to 8:30 a.m. Sunday, just one lane will be open to alternating traffic.

The government said it timed the lane closures to allow people time to get home from Saturday's BC Lions game.

The sidewalk will remain open for pedestrians and cyclists for the entirety of the closures.