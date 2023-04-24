Lamborghini involved in hit-and-run in North Vancouver, RCMP say

Mounties in North Vancouver are appealing for witnesses after the driver of a Lamborghini allegedly crashed into a retaining wall and fled the scene Sunday morning.

Authorities say they were called to the 4000 block of Highland Boulevard around 6 a.m. for reports of a collision involving an apparently out-of-control luxury vehicle.

"The driver fled prior to police arrival. Police have since spoken to the owner of the vehicle and launched an investigation into the actions of the driver," a news release from the North Vancouver RCMP says.

"The investigation is in its earliest stages and it's very important that we continue our efforts to gather all available evidence."

Anyone who was in the area at the time or who has dashcam or surveillance video is urged to call 604-985-1311. Police have released a photo of the car and say they are looking to speak with anyone who "may have seen someone walking away from the scene of the accident."

No further details have been provided.