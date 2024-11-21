B.C. RCMP officers to roll out body cameras next week, starting in Mission

The B.C. RCMP has begun its rollout of police-worn cameras, and officers with the Mission detachment will be the first to use them next week.

Speaking at headquarters in Surrey Thursday morning, members of the B.C. RCMP provided more details about the gradual rollout and how the cameras work.

Over the next year-and-a-half, 3,000 body cameras will be handed out to 144 detachments across the province. The Mission RCMP will receive 44 next week.

The cameras continuously record and delete 30 seconds of video without sound in a “buffering” stage, and officers are expected to press record as soon as they begin interacting with a member of the public, explained Deputy Commissioner Dwayne McDonald, commanding officer of the B.C. RCMP. The footage is uploaded to a cloud-based server at the end of the day.

“The introduction of body-worn cameras and the digital evidence management system, which we refer to as DEMS, is expected to promote transparency, to strengthen accountability and to enhance officer and public safety,” McDonald said.

The body camera initiative began in 2020 with $238.5 million in federal funding to implement the technology over six years and $50 million annually after that.

