If you're a Vancouver-based Toronto Raptors fan already missing Kawhi Leonard, you might be in luck this fall.

Leonard and the Los Angeles Clippers will tip off against the Dallas Mavericks at Rogers Arena on October 17.

The preseason game is part of the NBA Canada Series, with tickets going on sale July 25.

If Leonard were to play, it would mark his second time of playing in Vancouver for preseason.

He made his debut for the Raptors against the Portland Trail Blazers in Vancouver last year as part of the same NBA Canada Series.

But if you're hoping to see him, you might want to get there early.

He only played 19 first-half minutes in his Raptors debut, shooting 3-for-8 from the field and 6-for-11 from the free throw line before retiring to the bench.

"We are thrilled to be a part of the NBA Canada Series for the first time. Vancouver is a very special city and we look forward to playing in front of their great fans again," said Mavericks head coach Rick Carlisle.

His debut marked the start of a fairytale season for Canada's only NBA team, ending with the Raptors' first-ever NBA Championship.

Leonard was crowned the Finals MVP for the second time - the first coming in his championship with the San Antonio Spurs – in Toronto's title-sealing win over the Golden State Warriors.

He, teammates and Drake shut down traffic in Toronto for their trophy celebration parade in June.

"Thank you Toronto, thank you Canada for the support, we did it," Leonard told the crowd during the celebration.

Leonard still hasn't publicly discussed his departure from Toronto, and reportedly agreed to a four-year US$142 million max contract with the Clippers.

It came after six tense days of negotiations involving the Raptors, Clippers and the Los Angeles Lakers, who were all vying for the 28-year-old's signature.

With files from the Canadian Press