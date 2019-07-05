Danny Green is one of the most sought after guards on the NBA free agent market, but you'll have to wait for Kawhi Leonard to make a decision before Green decides on his future.

The free agent is coming off a big season with the Toronto Raptors, which saw the team win its first championship title. And while Green admits waiting on Leonard is affecting him, he's unfazed by the mania Kawhi has caused.

"Has it surprised me? No. Did I think it would take this long? No. But that's what happens when you have a great player, star player," Green said. "A lot of times, back in the day and some years ago, guys would take longer times, they wouldn't sign as many guys on the first day … that's why it seems so long, when it's only day 5, day 6, but it feels like it's been a month because he's pretty much one of the last guys to finish up."

Green says Toronto has turned into a destination players want to come to. The Raptors have proven they can win with their recent championship, and they are heavily supported by the fans, which makes a world of a difference for some.

"The fans, the love around the city, the organization, is very important. It makes you feel like a priority, it makes you feel at home," Green said. "When you don't get that same kind of love, or are embraced the same type of way, it's easier for you to leave or make the decision not to want to be there."

Green is in Vancouver for his basketball skills camp, taking place in Richmond this weekend. On Friday afternoon, he also spent an hour signing autographs at London Drugs. Connecting with the fans is something he says he enjoys.

"When I see certain people approach me, the way they approach me and the things that they say, as if we're some type of heroes, when we're normal people just like they are, we're just basketball players," Green explained. "They show a lot of love, which definitely sinks in when they approach you in that manner."

Hundreds lined up at the crack of dawn for a chance to meet Green. The Raptors championship obviously plays a factor in the basketball fever felt across the country as the 32-year-old says all of his camps have been sold out, full of kids wanting to learn.

"I like to think that they might be a bit more inspired or listen a little closer to somebody they look up to and have more fun with it. We just try to give them that outlet or resource so they can try to be something better with our help, or be successful," Green told the media. "For the most part they all take the same thing, and that's one day they feel they can be Danny Green, that's why everyone is out on the basketball courts now."

Life since the championship win has been hectic for Green, who's hoping to have a bit of a break in the next week or so, once he's made a decision about where he'll sign. But it appears he hasn't fully pushed the thought of returning to Toronto out of his mind.

"When you get more time together, you gel more and get more comfortable, a better understanding, and play with each other easier," he said. "And if we all were to come back and that team were to assemble together again, I think it could be really good for us to have that previous year experience."