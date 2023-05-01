Jury reviewing photos of Myles Gray’s body as inquest deliberations underway

The jury in the coroner’s inquest into the death of Myles Gray has begun deliberations, and for the first time, it has access to images of Myles Gray’s face and body after he died.

Monday began with testimony from Supt. Shelley Horne, who is responsible for overseeing the Vancouver Police Department's Professional Standards division.

She spoke about the VPD’s notebook policy, saying officers are expected to record diligent notes.

Horne said the department has a comprehensive five-page document outlining the expectations but said the current policy has only been in place since 2016.

At the time of Gray’s death, on August 13, 2015, VPD relied on a different, less comprehensive policy drafted in 2001.

Gray stopped breathing while being held down by several officers in a residential yard on Joffre Avenue just east of Boundary Road on the Vancouver-Burnaby border.

Police, firefighters and paramedics tried to resuscitate him but were unsuccessful.

Seven officers were involved in the violent altercation that preceded Gray’s death – and several have testified that they did not immediately record diligent notes at the direction of Vancouver

Police Union officials who told them not to.

Six officers face discipline under the Police Act for not taking any notes that day.

“It’s hard for a policy to fit every single situation but the expectation of the department is that members will do their reports and make their notes in a timely and contemporaneous fashion,” Horne said.

Following her testimony, three photographs were introduced as evidence and marked Exhibit C.

Ian Donaldson, a lawyer for the Gray family, had attempted to have pictures of Myles Gray’s face and body entered as evidence last week but that did not happen because of objections from lawyers representing VPD Chief Const. Adam Palmer and the seven officers directly involved in Gray’s beating.

Donaldson made an application over the weekend and presiding coroner Larry Marzinzik agreed the jury should be allowed to see the photos.

Each of the officers involved has testified they either saw no injuries to Gray’s face or minimal injuries.

Many also said they delivered a series of kicks, punches and knee and baton strikes to Gray who 911 callers reported was acting erratically and in a threatening manner.

Firefighters and paramedics testified they noticed severe bruising, swelling and bleeding on Gray’s face.

Stephen Shipman, an advanced life support paramedic, testified that when he arrived Gray’s face was so discoloured from bruising he did not immediately recognize the normally fair-skinned and sandy-haired Gray was a white male.

One of the photos Donaldson submitted as evidence is a close-up shot of Gray’s face at autopsy, and two depict his deceased body in the yard where he died.

CTV News has not seen the photographs.

Gray’s mother, Margie, said she did catch a glimpse of the photos as Donaldson attempted to introduce them last week.

“Unfortunately we saw a glimpse of those photos and he is unrecognizable. Unrecognizable. It’s intensely traumatizing,” Gray said, questioning why lawyers for Palmer and the seven officers objected. “They’re standing up because they don’t want those photos shown even to the jury. I wonder why that is.”

Gray did not attend the inquest on Monday but told CTV News she is relieved the jury has access to the photos.

A sheriff handed them over to the jury foreperson in a brown envelope and the photos were not displayed in open court.

Marzinzik gave the jury final instructions before they began deliberating.

“You must not blame any person or agency,” he told the three men and two women on the jury who are tasked with classifying Gray’s death and making any recommendations they believe could prevent similar deaths in the future.

A coroner's jury can classify Gray's cause of death as: homicide, suicide, natural, accidental, or undetermined.