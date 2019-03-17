On a warm sunny day there’s only one thing that ruins Derrick Fernie’s day.

The 62-year-old East Vancouver resident says there's garbage piling up under the Clark Drive overpass along the train track and it's an eye sore.

"I find it offensive that this would be allowed to exist," Fernie said. “I’m quite sure that I’m not the only one that feels that way.”

There are mattresses, chairs, old windows and anything else you can think of spread along the bushes under Clark Drive between East 6th Avenue and North Grandview Highway.

To make matters worse, the garbage is strewn along a steep hill and in plain sight of the Amtrak line from Seattle to Vancouver.

"This is what visitors that come into our city will see as they arrive by rail,‘Welcome to Vancouver!'" said city councillor Pete Fry.

Fry says the land may not belong to the city adding, “I certainly will look into this further.”

One possible solution could come in the form of a trendy #Trashtag challenge that asks people to this take a picture of a littered area, clean it up, and then take a new photo.

#Trashtag has been trending for weeks after an Arizona man, Byron Román, posted a pair of photos of Algerian Drici Tani Younes.

The first one showed Younes surrounded by garbage and then a second one had him standing in the same place behind nine filled trash bags.

Fry warns that cleaning up the area alone could be dangerous.

Fernie, however, said he would do it if he had some help.

"If people will come out and clean then I will clean," Fernie added.