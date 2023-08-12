Issue with 911 lines in northern B.C. resolved, RCMP says

Mounties serving a huge geographic area in British Columbia say 911 service has been restored Saturday afternoon, after "intermittent issues" earlier in the day.

In a statement Saturday morning, North District RCMP said their "Operations Communications Centre" was working on resolving the issues, the nature of which they did not explain.

"If you experience any issues when calling 911, please call your local detachment immediately as all non-emergency lines are currently working without issue," the district said in its statement, adding, "All calls will be answered."

Shortly before 3 p.m., the district sent a follow-up statement saying lines had been restored "and are working properly."

The B.C. RCMP's North District covers the northern two-thirds of the province's land area, stretching from the Pacific Ocean to the Alberta and Yukon borders. It includes more than 40 local detachments and support units in central and northern B.C.