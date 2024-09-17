Edler to sign one-day contract to retire as a Vancouver Canuck

VANCOUVER
    Vancouver Canucks' Alexander Edler, of Sweden, lines up for a faceoff during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Columbus Blue Jackets in Vancouver, on Sunday March 24, 2019. The Vancouver Canucks announced Tuesday that defenceman Alex Edler will sign a one-day contract in order to officially retire as a member of the NHL team. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck Vancouver Canucks' Alexander Edler, of Sweden, lines up for a faceoff during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Columbus Blue Jackets in Vancouver, on Sunday March 24, 2019. The Vancouver Canucks announced Tuesday that defenceman Alex Edler will sign a one-day contract in order to officially retire as a member of the NHL team. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
    The Vancouver Canucks announced Tuesday that defenceman Alex Edler will sign a one-day contract in order to officially retire as a member of the NHL team.

    The signing will be part of a celebration of Edler's career held Oct. 11 when the Canucks host the Philadelphia Flyers.

    The Canucks selected Edler, from Ostersund, Sweden, in the third round (91st overall) of the 2004 NHL draft.

    He played in 925 career games for the Canucks between the 2006-07 and 2020-21 seasons, ranking fourth in franchise history and first among defencemen.

    The 38-year-old leads all Vancouver defencemen with 99 goals, 310 assists and 177 power-play points with the team.

    Edler also appeared in 82 career post-season contests with Vancouver and was an integral part of the Canucks' run to the 2011 Stanley Cup final, putting up 11 points (2-9-11) across 25 games.

    "I am humbled and honoured to officially end my career and retire as a member of the Vancouver Canucks," Edler said in a release. "I consider myself lucky to have started my career with such an outstanding organization, in this amazing city, with the best fans in the NHL. Finishing my NHL career where it all began is something very special for myself and my family."

    Edler played two seasons for Los Angeles in 2021-22 and 2022-23. He did not play in the NHL last season.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 17, 2024.

