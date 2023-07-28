Investigators identify man whose body was discovered in Oak Bay Wednesday

Two days after discovering a body near a beach in Oak Bay, officials are identifying the 33-year-old man.

The Vancouver Island Integrated Major Crime Unit issued a statement Friday naming Steven Middleton as the victim and says the death is being treated as suspicious.

A passerby discovered Middleton’s body near some bushes in the 200 block of Beach Drive around 8 a.m. Wednesday, according to police.

“There is no information to suggest that there is a risk to the public at this time,” reads the VIIMCU statement.

The unit has taken over the homicide investigation and is working in partnership with the Saanich Police Department, Oak Bay police and the BC Coroner’s Service.

Anyone with information about Middleton’s activities during the week of July 24, or who may have had contact with him recently, is asked to call the VIMCU’s tip line at 1-250-380-6211.