Inmate dies at Matsqui Institution in Abbotsford, B.C.

Abbotsford, B.C. -

A man who was serving time at a prison in Abbotsford, B.C., has died.

Correctional Service Canada says in a statement that Paul Raymond Schipfel, an inmate from Matsqui Institution, died on Thursday.

It says he had been serving a sentence of over 11 years for aggravated sexual assault, forcible confinement and other offences, since 2017.

Correctional Service Canada says it is reviewing the circumstances surrounding Schipfel's death.

The agency says next of kin has been notified.

No other details were provided, including how the man died.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 22, 2023.