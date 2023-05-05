Indigenous women dramatically overrepresented among victims of violence in Vancouver on national day of awareness

Friday was a sombre, emotional day for thousands across the country who have been affected by the disappearance or death of an Indigenous friend or family member.

The National Day of Awareness for Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women, Girls and Two-Spirit People, also known as Red Dress Day, saw a crowd of people gather outside Vancouver City Hall.

Mary Point attended the event and says more change is needed, four years after the final report of the National Inquiry Into Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls was released.

"I want everyone to know, these are our women, these are our girls,” said Point, who sang during the event.

"There is not one woman I know, not one family who doesn't know of a murdered or missing Indigenous woman – who is not connected."

Her devastating circumstance is reflected in new numbers from Vancouver police.

According to police, Indigenous girls and young women under age 20 were the most over-represented among victims of violent crime in the city last year. Indigenous women ages 35 to 64 were second-most overrepresented.

Those sobering statistics are felt at the Downtown Eastside Women’s Shelter, where 70 per cent of clients are Indigenous women.

"Because of a lack of action from the government, we are targets, easy targets because of the vulnerability,” said Christine Wilson, the director of advocacy for Indigenous women.

“I think every Indigenous women who accesses our services has a connection to a loved one – whether it be family or friend – who knows a woman (who died or is missing).”

She says there is a miscarriage of justice toward Indigenous woman.

“Whether it be missing persons reports or investigations or going to trial, 53 per cent of homicides make it to courts,” Wilson said.

Reducing the number of deaths and disappearances is something First Nations leaders say starts with changes at government level.

"Safe and affordable shelter options, safe transportation, these are all things that can provide support and we can move form those devastating high numbers to actual support,” said Marilyn Slett, the secretary-treasurer of the Union of B.C. Indian Chiefs.

Earlier this week, the House of Commons called for funding for a new alert system for missing people, something Slett says could be very helpful.

“We’ve seen what it can do for bringing awareness and attention to young children when they go missing,” she said. “To be able to bring that same level of awareness to the general public when an Indigenous woman or girl or 2-spirit (person) goes missing would be invaluable.”

The federal government also supported a motion Tuesday declaring the deaths and disappearances of Indigenous women and girls a Canada-wide emergency. The announcement is an another signal, Slett says, of the grave action and change so desperately needed.