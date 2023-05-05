Indigenous women dramatically overrepresented among victims of violence in Vancouver on national day of awareness

The National Day of Awareness for Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women, Girls and Two-Spirit People, also known as Red Dress Day, saw a crowd of people gather outside Vancouver City Hall. (CTV) The National Day of Awareness for Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women, Girls and Two-Spirit People, also known as Red Dress Day, saw a crowd of people gather outside Vancouver City Hall. (CTV)

Vancouver Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Vancouver Island

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Montreal

Winnipeg

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Kitchener