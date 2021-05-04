Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry says an increasing supply of vaccines this month could mean B.C. residents won't have to wait four months for a second jab.

She says more than a million doses of vaccine are expected in May but it's too early to estimate the possible difference in wait times though the province is on track to provide everyone at least one dose by the end of June.

B.C. reported 2,174 new cases of COVID-19 in the last three days, along with 15 deaths, bringing the provincial death toll to nearly 1,600.

Henry says that while case numbers are slowly going down, hospitalization rates are still too high and there's a long way to go before restrictions could be fully loosened.