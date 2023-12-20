Inclement weather shuts down Vancouver-area ski resorts

A weather system moving through the South Coast of B.C. has forced local mountains to hit pause on the season.

Cypress, Seymour and Grouse mountains have all issued advisories of inclement weather causing disruptions in service.

Cypress Mountain and Mt. Seymour posted on social media that the mountains had to close on Tuesday due to the weather.

According to the Cypress snowfall report, as of Tuesday night, there have been zero centimetres of snow over the last week. The data shows the mountain has received 137 centimetres in total this season.

Grouse Mountain’s websites shows similar conditions with zero centimetres of snow in 48 hours and only six centimetres over the last week, with a season total of 149 centimetres

The mountain issued an advisory warning the downhill skiing area would close at 5 p.m. on Tuesday.

Grouse went on to say that they are facing challenging snow conditions forcing some lessons to also be cancelled.

Snowforecast.com shows that all three mountains are expected to get snow on Friday.