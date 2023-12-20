VANCOUVER
Vancouver

    • Inclement weather shuts down Vancouver-area ski resorts

    This still for a webcam on Cypress Mountain shows how little snow there is on Dec. 20, 2023. (Credit: cypressmountain.com) This still for a webcam on Cypress Mountain shows how little snow there is on Dec. 20, 2023. (Credit: cypressmountain.com)

    A weather system moving through the South Coast of B.C. has forced local mountains to hit pause on the season.

    Cypress, Seymour and Grouse mountains have all issued advisories of inclement weather causing disruptions in service.

    Cypress Mountain and Mt. Seymour posted on social media that the mountains had to close on Tuesday due to the weather.

    According to the Cypress snowfall report, as of Tuesday night, there have been zero centimetres of snow over the last week. The data shows the mountain has received 137 centimetres in total this season.

    Grouse Mountain’s websites shows similar conditions with zero centimetres of snow in 48 hours and only six centimetres over the last week, with a season total of 149 centimetres

    The mountain issued an advisory warning the downhill skiing area would close at 5 p.m. on Tuesday.

    Grouse went on to say that they are facing challenging snow conditions forcing some lessons to also be cancelled.

    Snowforecast.com shows that all three mountains are expected to get snow on Friday.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Vancouver Island

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Winnipeg

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Atlantic

    London

    Northern Ontario

    Kitchener

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News