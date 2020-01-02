VANCOUVER -- Grouse Mountain Resort is set to change hands for the second time in less than three years.

On Thursday, Northland Properties Corporation – the owner of Revelstoke Mountain Resort and Selkirk Tangiers Heli Skiing – announced it's purchasing Grouse for an undisclosed sum.

In a statement, Northland CEO Tom Gaglardi said the company is planning to "maintain and evolve the iconic Grouse Mountain experience for all of our visitors," but did not specify what kind of changes might be in store for the resort.

Northland's chief marketing officer Manoj Jasra told CTV News the company needs to meet with Grouse management before making any long-term plans about the facilities and infrastructure.

"There will be investments, I can say, but we don't know what path we're going to go down," Jasra said.

"Whether we add restaurants or hotels, that's not confirmed yet at all."

The deal is expected to close at the end of January.

Grouse was last purchased in July 2017 by the private equity investment firm CM Canada Asset Management Co., Ltd. The resort said there were no staffing or management changes as a result of that sale.

Grouse Mountain communications manager Julia Grant told CTV News the new owners have also "expressed their commitment to work closely with the existing team and leadership group."

About 1.3 million people visit Grouse every year, according to numbers provided by the resort, making it one of the most-visited natural attractions in the region.

Northland Properties Corporation is headquartered in Vancouver, and is the parent company of the Sandman Hotel Group, Sutton Place Hotels, Moxie's Grill & Bar, Denny's Restaurants and the Dallas Stars NHL team.