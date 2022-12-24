In-person Christmas feast returns for Vancouver's most needy after pandemic halt

A Salvation Army bell is rung by the charity's red donation kettle in front of a grocery store, in Lynden, Wash., Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020. The Salvation Army says it will serve an in-person holiday meal to residents of Vancouver's Downtown Eastside for the first time since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/Elaine Thompson Elaine Thompson A Salvation Army bell is rung by the charity's red donation kettle in front of a grocery store, in Lynden, Wash., Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020. The Salvation Army says it will serve an in-person holiday meal to residents of Vancouver's Downtown Eastside for the first time since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/Elaine Thompson Elaine Thompson

Vancouver Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Vancouver Island

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Montreal

Winnipeg

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Kitchener