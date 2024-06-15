Images released of suspect who allegedly hit Victoria mall employee in the face with skateboard

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers has released surveillance photos and is appealing to the public to help identify a man who allegedly assaulted a security guard with a skateboard.

The attack happed at Uptown Shopping Centre on May 31, according to the organization. It says the suspect was skateboarding around a store, taking products off shelves and trying to hide them on his person.

When a confronted by a security officer, the man allegedly hit the employee in the face with the skateboard.

The worker needed stitches and extensive dental work after the assault, according to Crime Stoppers.

Anyone who knows the suspect’s name is asked to leave an anonymous tip at 1-800-222-8477 or through the Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers website.

“Not even a sick kick-flip will get you out of this pickle,” the organization wrote in a social media post on Thursday. “See you soon!”