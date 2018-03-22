

B.C.'s police watchdog is trying to track down a pickup truck driver they believe could have crucial information about a deadly confrontation in Chilliwack last month.

Someone in a black or dark blue Dodge Ram 1500 was stopped near the intersection where officers used a Taser to subdue David Meadows the afternoon of Feb. 24.

Meadows, a 43-year-old father who had allegedly tried to abduct his young daughter, went into medical distress shortly after. He was later pronounced dead in hospital.

On Thursday, nearly a month after the incident, the Independent Investigations Office released an image of the pickup and asked the driver or any potential passengers who saw what happened to come forward.

According to police, Meadows tried to run off with his daughter during a supervised visit near Vedder and Well roads. Witnesses said he ran screaming into traffic while carrying the girl.

Meadows' estranged wife, Candace, told CTV News he was a doting and devoted father to their four-year-old daughter but had developed a substance abuse problem, which is why she sought a protection order against him.

Anyone who may have seen, heard or recorded part of the police confrontation is asked to call the IIO witness line at 1-855-446-8477.