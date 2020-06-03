VANCOUVER -- The Integrated Homicide Investigation team has been called in to investigate the death of a Surrey woman.

Mounties say they received a report just after 3 a.m. Tuesday of an injured woman who was transported to Surrey Memorial Hospital in medical distress.

"Despite all efforts by medical professionals, the woman succumbed to her injuries," police said in a release. "While the cause of death and circumstances surrounding the woman's injuries are still under investigation, they are being treated as suspicious."

IHIT, along with Surrey RCMP, will be investigating her death. Police say based on "investigative theory," they do not believe her death was random.

Anyone with information about the investigation is asked to contact the IHIT information line at 1-877-551-IHIT or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.