IHIT called after body found in alley in Surrey

Homicide investigators have been called to Surrey after a body was discovered in the city's Whalley neighbourhood Wednesday evening.

Officers located the body in an alley near 103A Avenue and Old Yale Road around 5 p.m., Surrey RCMP said in a news release Thursday.

"Investigators sought assistance from the Integrated Forensic Identification Services (IFIS) and are working closely with BC Coroners Service to determine the cause of death," the statement reads.

Police said they believe "criminality is a factor" in the person's death, and the Lower Mainland's Integrated Homicide Investigation Team has been deployed to the scene.

"The area surrounding the scene will be cordoned off for a significant amount of time," police said. "Officers are interviewing witnesses and canvassing the area for further information and evidence."

Investigators are asking anyone with information about the death to call IHIT at 877-551-4448 or email ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca.