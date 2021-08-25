VANCOUVER -- Organizers of this year's PNE Fair weren't sure whether they'd get to host an in-person event at all because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

So, when the opportunity arose, they focused on "Fair Fundamentals." And there's perhaps nothing more fundamental to the PNE than food.

From a two-foot tower of classic mini doughnuts to a mound of rich lobster mac and cheese, organizers say there's something for everyone at this year's event.

"Food has become such a big part of the culture of Vancouver, British Columbia and Canada," said PNE spokesperson Laura Ballance. "Fair food is part of the fair experience and so we just wanted to showcase that there is a wide range."

Perhaps the opposing extremes of that range are a new vendor offering exclusively plant-based options and another that offers a chicken sandwich with two doughnuts for buns.

"I always tell people, 'I wouldn't recommend you eat this way every day of the year, but for one day of the year, it sure is fun,'" Ballance said.

The full list of food vendors at this year's fair can be found on the PNE website. The fair is open until Labour Day, and tickets must be purchased in advance due to capacity limits set in the fair's COVID-19 safety plan.

Ballance said the public's reaction to this year's not-quite-normal fair has been overwhelmingly positive so far.

"We are just so humbled and thankful for the response people have had," she said. "They've come from every corner of this province to celebrate with us."