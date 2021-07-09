VANCOUVER -- Evacuees from Lytton boarded buses at four different evacuation centres Friday morning, to see what’s left of their village.

“(I have) a lot of mixed feelings,” said Fred Charlie. “It’s sad to lose the whole community. We just got our house paid off.”

Charlie is one of the many residents who fled June 30, when a fire tore through the village, consuming everything in its path. He like many other lost his home.

“My wife passed away about five years ago and I still had all her (stuff),” he explained. “She had a lot of gold bracelets gold and silver a lot of solid gold rings all gone, and I never had any insurance on that so if we’re able to go back within a few months if I’m able to find it I’ll put it up where she’s buried.”

Eric Siwik was badly burned while trying to flee the fast moving fire.

“It was … like a blanket, I couldn’t breathe, no word of a lie, I said, what a place for me to die,” he told CTV News before getting on a bus in Merritt. “I want to see what’s actually left.”

The buses left all four locations in the morning, between 9 and 10 a.m. There were no scheduled stops in town for residents to get off the bus because of the dangerous hazards and chemicals that burned.

When the fire, started residents had just minutes to grab what they could and get out of town. Residents went in all different directions to get to safety.

“I’m very glad of the support that we have from everyone around from Lillooet, Kamloops, Merritt,” said Joseph Justice. “All our families are scattered amongst the whole place right? And now we get chance to get on the bus and see what really happened.”

A team of investigators from the Transportation Safety Board is deploying to Lytton. They are looking into a possible fire involving a freight train, though the agency didn't say whether it was the same fire that destroyed the village.