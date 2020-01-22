PORT COQUITLAM, B.C. -- A 13-year-old boy is facing possible charges after an altercation near a Metro Vancouver middle school that left a teenage girl injured.

RCMP said the incident was reported at Citadel Middle School in Port Coquitlam the afternoon of Jan. 10.

Officers were told that there was a verbal confrontation between four boys, which escalated when the 14-year-old girl became involved in the situation.

The girl reportedly used what police describe as "a low level physical force."

"At that point, one of the teenage boys – a 13-year-old from Maple Ridge – escalated to a level that police consider inappropriate," RCMP Cpl. Michael McLaughlin said Tuesday.

Mounties said the boy, who also cannot be publicly identified by law, was arrested at the scene. He is accused of uttering threats and assault causing bodily harm.

The girl involved shared her side of the story in an exclusive interview with CTV News.

"It's been really hard honestly like I can’t stop thinking about what happened to me. It's just been really hard," she said.

The teen said she has not left her home for almost two weeks, fearing a repeat of the situation.

Her mother also spoke to CTV News. Neither can be identified by law due to the ages of those involved in the incident.

"This has just really traumatized her. It's just not fair that it happened to her," the girl's mother said.

The victim shared her story on Facebook, and police say public pressure through social media has been mounting.

"I have gotten more emails and comments from members of the public than just about any file that I can imagine that I have worked on, and I have worked on some very serious files," McLaughlin said.

The RCMP is gathering more evidence and officers are in possession of a video.

Until the investigation is complete, Mounties are urging people not to jump to conclusions about what happened based on what they've seen online.

The family of the victim says it wants those involved in the alleged assault punished.

"I would like for the people that did this to her to be held accountable," the girl's mother said.

The school district in Port Coquitlam said it is working with police on the investigation but there is no confirmation whether anyone involved has been suspended.

