VANCOUVER -- A 13-year-old boy has been arrested following allegations of an assault at a Metro Vancouver middle school, police say.

Mounties said the alleged incident was reported at Citadel Middle School in Port Coquitlam the afternoon of Jan. 10.

Officers were told that there was a verbal confrontation between four boys, which escalated when a girl became involved in the situation.

The girl reportedly used what police describe as "a low level physical force.

"At that time, a 13-year-old Maple Ridge boy is alleged to have used an inappropriate level of force that caused injury to the girl."

The boy, who has not been publicly identified, was arrested at the scene. He is accused of uttering threats and assault causing bodily harm.

He does not have a history with police, and has been released from custody under conditions not provided by the RCMP. He is scheduled to reappear in court in Port Coquitlam at a later date, Mounties said.

The investigation is ongoing, and officers are still gathering evidence. More charges are possible, and more students could be charged.

They will not be named publicly due to their ages. All parties involved are youths.

Meanwhile, police say there are several allegations circulating on social media that should not be used in making snap judgements.

"There are allegations appearing on social media that directly contradict the video evidence, witness statements, and established facts of this investigation," RCMP Cpl. Michael McLaughlin said in a statement Tuesday announcing the investigation.

"There has been a lot of anger directed to the school and police. We want to assure everyone that our first priority is to continually assess the risk and make sure that everyone involved is safe."

As the investigation is conducted, police advise parents and other members of the public to try to stay patient and avoid judgement.

"It's completely understandable that people are reacting emotionally to this file, especially since children are involved. But it's important that we conduct an impartial investigation," McLaughlin said.

The mayor of Port Coquitlam said the story was brought to his attention through social media.

In a series of posts on Twitter, Brad West said he was "deeply upset and disappointed" by the incident, and has reached out one of the families involved to offer his assistance.

"Everyone has the right to feel safe in our schools and community. We all have a responsibility to demonstrate respect and inclusion and be good role models for our children. That's what has made Port Coquitlam a diverse and welcoming community," he wrote.

West said he's spoken and written to police and the school district about the incident.