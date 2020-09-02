ABBOTSFORD -- A group of activists based in the Fraser Valley are demanding an Abbotsford city councillor resign from her post after an inflammatory Instagram post about Black Lives Matter.

While Councillor Brenda Falk didn't pen the social media comment that sparked an online petition calling for her resignation - that was her husband, Arnold - the movement's organizers say she hasn't done enough to address racism in the city.

"This is a last resort for compelling accountability from a public figure who is neglecting her responsibility to root out systemic racism," the petition reads.

According to the Change.org petition, the controversy began in late July after Falk's business, Tanglebank, replied to a Black Lives Matter-supporting Instagram post derisively.

That post was since deleted, but was saved and uploaded to social media.

"All lives matter. Let’s treat people with respect and dignity no matter what colour or gender they are. Treat people the way you want to be treated and let’s stop the BS".

Look what I just discovered - this local restaurant also happens to be owned by @abbotsfordfirst council member Brenda Falk. So... supporting people of colour is BS eh?? Yikes @City_Abbotsford you all are on a roll lately. @AbbyNews @ty_olsen pic.twitter.com/d3YWK4np48 — Sharn! (NOT Sharon) Kaur (@SharnFTC) July 24, 2020

An apology was then sent via Tanglebank's Instagram July 30th from Arnold Falk, saying he would like to "apologize to the community for a hurtful comment" he posted on social media which was then published by Abby News.

"At the time, I had misunderstood this phrase to be a statement of equality and I had used it with that intention. Through recent discussions, I have learned the history of the phrase and now understand that it is offensive and used to diminish the importance of black people’s struggle for equality. My use of the phrase was not intended as a rejection of the idea that black lives matter too. Rather, my intention was to share my belief in equality – that we should treat people with respect and dignity no matter what colour or gender they are."

Later in the statement, Falk reaffirmed his support for the BIPOC (black, indigenous, people of colour) and his disgust at the killings of George Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery and Breonna Taylor.

He also distanced his comments from his wife.

"I would also like to make clear that my initial comment only spoke for myself. I do not speak on behalf of the City of Abbotsford, the Mayor, my wife Brenda, or her colleagues on council. Responsibility for my actions lies with me and it is mine to bear," wrote Arnold Falk.

However despite the statement, the organizers claim there is a backlog of evidence pointing to the "insincerity of this apology."

So far, 659 people have signed.

Abbotsford's mayor and council released a statement in early June recognizing the strength in diversity and calling for an end to "all forms of racism in the community."

In a statement emailed to CTV News Vancouver, Falk says her husband's post was a failed attempt to be inclusive and reaffirmed that he neither speaks for her, nor anyone else on the city council.

"His intention was to share his belief in equality – that we should treat people with respect and dignity no matter what colour or gender they are. That’s what we’ve always done in our multicultural family," she wrote.

"After learning the history of the phrase and understanding that it is offensive and used to diminish the importance of black people’s struggle for equality, he issued a public apology on July 30," the statement continued.

Falk says she is committed to ending systemic racism in municipal institutions and stands in "full support" of the statements made on her behalf and by colleagues in her party and on city council.

"I believe we need to focus on working together to solve these issues and not on fanning the flames of outrage and division."

The full petition and letter sent to Councillor Falk can be found here.