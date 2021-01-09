Advertisement
How to watch CTV News at Six on Saturday night
Published Saturday, January 9, 2021 12:54PM PST
VANCOUVER -- CTV News at Six is preempted tonight because of the opening weekend of the NFL playoffs.
In place of our regular local news broadcast, CTVNewsVancouver.ca will be livestreaming a special online edition of CTV News at Six.
The livestream can be viewed at the top of this article beginning at 6 p.m.
Roughly an hour after the livestream concludes, it will be replaced by an on-demand version of the broadcast.
CTV News at 11:30 will be a normal broadcast tonight.
