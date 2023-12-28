During the first weeks of January, cities in Metro Vancouver offer several options for recycling Christmas trees, from putting them in the green bin, to curbside pick-up, to chipping fundraisers that benefit local charities.

Here's a list of what's available in the region this year.

GREEN BIN PICK-UP

All municipalities offer the option for people to dispose of their trees on regular pick-up dates if they can chop up the conifers up and fit them in the bin. Most municipalities also allow residents to drop off their trees at city-run recycling stations free of charge.

VANCOUVER

There are two weekends when city crews will be doing curbside pick-up.

Jan. 13 and 14 for the North collection zones

Jan. 20 and 21 for the South collection zones

Lions Club tree chipping events

Donations of cash or non-perishable food are accepted in exchange for the tree being chipped and composted.

When: Jan. 6 and Jan. 7 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Where: King George Secondary School parking lot, Kitsilano Beach parking lot, Kerrisdale Ice Arena parking lot, and Trout Lake Community Centre parking lot

Mount Pleasant Tree Chip

Monetary donations will benefit the kids at Mount Pleasant Elementary School.

When: Jan. 7, 2024 from 10:00am to 4:00pm

Where: Kingsgate Mall Upper East Side Parking Lot (370 East Broadway).

SURREY

Surrey Central Lions Club Chipping

A minimum $5 donation is required which will benefit the food bank and other charities.

When: Jan. 6 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Where: Surrey Central Mall 10153 King George Blvd

Surrey Firefighters Annual Tree Chip

Donations go to the firefighters' charitable society.

When: Jan. 7 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Where: Guildford Mall. 105 Ave & 150 Street

BURNABY

City crews will be doing curbside collection between Jan. 8 and Jan. 26.

DELTA

Lions Clubs of Delta chipping event

Donations to the club will be distributed to various local charities.

When: Jan. 6 and 7 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Where: Sungod Arena Parking Lot, 7815 112 St. or Memorial Park in Ladner, 5010 47 Ave.

Tsawwassen Boundary Bay Lions Club chipping event

Cash donations as well as recyclables for a bottle drive are accepted, with proceeds going to local charities.

When: Jan. 6 and 7 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Where: South Delta Recreation Center, 1720 56 St.

LANGLEY

1st Walnut Grove Scout Group chipping event

Donations will be used to send youth to camp, purchase camping supplies and fund other activities.

When: Jan, 6 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Where: Walnut Grove Secondary School, 8919 Walnut Grove Dr.

MAPLE RIDGE

Ridge Meadows Search & Rescue Tree Chipping

This fundraiser benefits volunteer search and rescue crews, and tree pick-up is available upon request.

When: Jan. 6 and 7 and Jan. 13 and 14 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Where: SAR Headquarters (23598 Jim Robson Way)

NEW WESTMINSTER

Tree chipping with donations to benefit the New Westminster Fire Charitable Society

When: Jan 6 and 7 from 10:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m.

Where: New Westminster City Hall, 511 Royal Ave.

NORTH VANCOUVER

Upper Lonsdale Preschool Tree Chip

As part of a fundraiser for the pre-school, tree pick-up is available upon request with a minimum donation of $30. There is also a drop-off option.

When: Jan. 6 and 7 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Where: District Hall parking lot, 355 W. Queens Rd.

Scout Christmas Tree Chip-Up

Donations will be used to fund scouting activities, there are two different locations and times.

When: Jan. 1, 6 and 7 from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Where: Chevron Gas Station in Edgemont Village

When: Jan. 6 and 7 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.mm.

Where: Grand Boulevard and 13th Street (Ray Perrault Park)

TRI-CITIES

Port Moody Fire Rescue Drive Through Christmas Tree Chip

Funds raised to benefit the BC Professional Firefighters' Burn Fund, with a minimum donation of $5.

When: Jan. 6 and 7 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Where: Inlet Centre Fire Hall (150 Newport Dr.)

Friends of Mundy Park in Coquitlam tree chipping event

Donations benefit the heritage society.

When: Jan. 6 and 7 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Where: 655 Hillcrest St.

Port Coquitlam firefighters tree chipping

With a minimum donation of $20, funds will benefit the firefighters' charitable society. All wood chips are used in city parks and on city trails.

When: Jan. 6 and 7 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Where: #1 Fire Hall, 1725 Broadway St.

WEST VANCOUVER

West Vancouver Scout Christmas Tree Chip-up

There are two times and locations for chipping events with donations benefiting the scouts. A pick-up option is available.