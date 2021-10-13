How To Meet Singles Offline with Krystal Walter

VANCOUVER -

Singles have had to rely heavily on apps and online dating for over a year.

As restrictions continue to lift, some may feel a bit rusty when it comes to in person meetups.

Professional matchmaker Krystal Walter joined CTV Morning Live to share tips for singles to ease back in to meeting people face-to-face.

Walter shared that her best piece of advice is for people to take themselves on dates. This is the best way for people to meet like-minded singles.

It becomes easier to bond over shared hobbies and interests.

Walter encourages people to not be afraid to say hello to a stranger. That said, Walter emphasized that during the pandemic people have to be respectful of the space of others.

Keep distance and follow social cues if someone seems uninterested.

Check out the full video from CTV Morning Live to learn more tips from Krystal Walter.