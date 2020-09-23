VANCOUVER -- Another snapshot of how COVID-19 is spreading in B.C. will be delivered by the health ministry Wednesday.

The update, which will come in a written statement in the afternoon, will reveal the latest new cases, deaths and outbreaks in the province.

Tuesday's update announced another 96 cases of the disease. An unusually large number of recoveries was also announced – 617 – which the health ministry said was largely due to a delay in recovery data reporting in the Vancouver area.

With that, the province's caseload dropped from 1,987 to 1,465.

Previously, the highest number of recoveries announced in a single day was 121 cases back in March.

Along with the new cases, another outbreak was declared, this time in a unit at St. Paul's Hospital in Vancouver. No new community outbreaks were detected, and 12 long-term care and four acute care facilities are dealing with active outbreaks as of Tuesday's update.

With files from CTV News Vancouver's Carly Yoshida-Butryn and Andrew Weichel