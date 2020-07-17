VANCOUVER -- The last COVID-19 update of the week from B.C.'s health ministry will be delivered through a written statement Friday.

The update, which is expected to be released in the afternoon, will reveal new test-positive cases of the virus and any additional outbreaks or deaths.

No updates will be given over the weekend, but Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix are scheduled to speak live on Monday.

Thursday's update revealed another 21 cases of COVID-19, marking the seventh day out of the last eight during which the total number of cases in B.C. had grown by at least 20.

As of that briefing, there were 192 active cases of the virus in B.C., including 15 people who are in hospital.

An outbreak at St. Paul's Hospital's neonatal intensive care unit was also reported Thursday. That outbreak wasn't announced by Henry and Dix, but instead was posted in an outbreak bulletin by Vancouver Coastal Health.

The NICU has since been closed for intensive cleaning, but a satellite unit has opened.

With files from CTV News Vancouver's Ian Holliday