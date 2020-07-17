VANCOUVER -- A worker at the Site C camp in Fort St. John, B.C. has tested positive for COVID-19, BC Hydro announced Friday.

The worker arrived in B.C. from Alberta on July 13 and self-isolated after receiving their test results from Alberta Health Services on July 15, BC Hydro says.

Northern Health conducted a second test, which also confirmed the worker was positive for COVID, on July 16.

The worker had not left camp or had any interaction with the local community, according to BC Hydro.

Northern Health is doing contact tracing, and the worker is being cared for by the on-site health clinic. BC Hydro says the worker will continue to isolate in their room, which is in a separate dorm and away from other workers, until they are cleared by medical professionals to leave.

Workers have been reminded to self-monitor and report any symptoms of the virus.

BC Hydro says it's been "closely monitoring" the coronavirus situation since January and is working with Northern Health to ensure all federal and provincial guidelines are being followed.

It also says "extensive measures" have been implemented to reduce the spread of transmission at the camp.