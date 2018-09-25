Many employees are provided with company phones to do business, but a new survey suggests a lot of people are actually using those devices for fun.

The online poll by Research Co. asked full-time workers who use a company smartphone just how often they send instant messages to friends, family and acquaintances while on the clock.

The results showed just one-third (35 per cent) of messages sent during work hours have to do with work. The remaining two-thirds (65%) of instant messages sent during work hours had nothing to do with work.

Workers in Atlantic Canada were most likely to use their company phone for fun (69 per cent), followed by Saskatchewan (67 per cent) and Manitoba (67 per cent).

And if you think younger workers are more likely to use their phones for fun, that’s not the case. The survey found employees 55 and over are having more fun on their phones than their younger co-workers.

Research Co.'s poll was conducted online from May 7 to May 11 among 659 Canadian adults who are employed full-time and have a work phone. The margin of error for surveys of that size is plus or minus 3.8 percentage points, 19 times out of 20.

Take a closer look at the data below.