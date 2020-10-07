VANCOUVER -- Mounties in Burnaby are investigating three instances of mischief that occurred at a house in their jurisdiction in a span of about three hours this weekend.

Officers were first called to the home in the 3700 block of Elmwood Street shortly before 9:30 p.m. Saturday because a garden hose had been placed into an open window and turned on, Burnaby RCMP said in a news release.

The hose was discovered "quite quickly," police said, but not quickly enough to avoid water damage on the home's main floor.

A few hours later, around midnight, Burnaby firefighters were called to the same home to deal with a propane tank on fire in front of the residence. The fire damaged a few trees, but did not cause any injuries, police said.

Officers also discovered a slashed tire on two separate vehicles "related to this residence," RCMP said.

Asked whether they believe the same suspect or suspects were responsible for all three incidents – the hose, the fire and the slashed tires – Burnaby RCMP said in an email that they're not sure yet. They're hoping the public will be able to help with information on that front.

Mounties are asking anyone with information that could help their investigation to contact them at 604-646-9999. In particular, they're looking for video surveillance or dash cam footage.

Tips can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.