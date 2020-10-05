VANCOUVER -- Police stopped a motorcyclist in Burnaby last week for using a fake licence plate made of paper, and they say it's not the first time the driver has been stopped for that exact offence.

Back in August, Burnaby RCMP tweeted a photo of an imitation plate that led to $983 in fines for the motorcyclist.

On Thursday, Oct. 1, Mounties tweeted another photo of another fake plate, which the same individual had posted on the back of their motorcycle.

Police seized the motorcycle and the plate, saying their investigation is ongoing and charges are pending.

Both fake licence plate incidents happened in the city's Brentwood area, police said.