Homicide team called to investigate suspected shooting in South Surrey

Surrey, B.C. -

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team has been called to a home in South Surrey after a suspected shooting early Wednesday morning.

Witnesses say the shots rang out at a detached house on 24 Avenue and 152A Street around 2 a.m.

There are reports that one person was taken to hospital not long after.

A man who lives inside the home told CTV News he’s one of four tenants who rents a bedroom there.

He says he was woken up to the sounds of two gunshots.

When he entered the common area of the home he said a woman was ducking for cover and screaming for someone to call 911.

He didn’t see the victim, but believes it was one of his roommates in his late 30s or early 40s.

One detached house was put behind police tape and several RCMP cruisers were parked outside the property.

An unmarked IHIT van also arrived on scene shortly after 7 a.m.

CTV News has reached out to Surrey RCMP for more information.