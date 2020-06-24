VANCOUVER -- A woman whose death in a Surrey, B.C., hospital is considered a homicide was a Chinese citizen who'd been living in Canada for over a year, investigators say.

Bo Fan was dropped off at the Peace Arch Hospital early in the morning on June 17, and died later that morning.

The 41-year-old's death was considered suspicious at the time, and has since been deemed a homicide.

Police did not provide a cause of death, but said it was clear from her injuries that she's a victim of homicide.

Officers initially believed Fan was in her 30s, but have since corrected her age.

She has been living in Canada since February 2019, the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team said in an update Wednesday morning.

IHIT's Sgt. Frank Jang said she lived in the Grandview Heights neighbourhood of Surrey, and was last seen in the area of 168th Street and 27th Avenue.

Fan was seen "in the overnight hours" of June 16 and 17, Jang said.

Investigators said she'd been dropped off at the hospital by someone she knew, with whom police have been in contact.

When asked where she was found by the person who took her to hospital, Jang said he would not provide details to the public while the investigation is ongoing.

Her death is not believed to be a random incident, the sergeant said.

He said there is still much about the victim and her death that is unknown, but that she was associated with an organization known as Golden Touch. The organization is also known as Create Abundance.

Jang said it's believed to be a self-improvement or wellness organization, and that police aren't linking the group with her death, just looking for people who know her.

It is not known specifically how she was involved in the organization, Jang said. It's a group with local and international ties, and police don't know much about it so far.

She is also known to have some friends and family in the area.

Anyone who knew Fan is asked to reach out to IHIT.

"We're specifically reaching out to the Chinese community," Jang said, adding IHIT is in communication with the Chinese consulate.

From what is known about her background, it's believed there may be members of that community who know her.

Earlier in the investigation, a section of 168th near Fan's last known whereabouts was cordoned off as officers photographed the scene.

It is not known what, was found at that location.

Later on, it appeared the focus shifted to a property on 27th Avenue. Both sides of the driveway were blocked off with police tape.

Two Maserati cars could be seen parked outside the home, both with licence plates beginning with the letters GT.

Neighbours on the street told CTV News last week that there has been unusual vehicle traffic at the home, including cars lining the driveway and -- in past years -- even tour buses arriving at the property. No one seemed to know the people associated with the house.

At the time, the City of Surrey said its bylaw department had received multiple complaints about the property, including noise complaints and complaints about illegal use, with complainants alleging the property was being used as a business in a residential area.

The city said the most recent illegal use complaint was received March 21, but no violation was found.

Police could also be seen at another home on 161st Street, and yellow tape was visible across the front. Different owners are listed for each of the two properties.

Jang said the property was part of an IHIT investigation, but would not say which case it involved.